PULLMAN, Wash - In a letter released to students, WSU leaders announced that fall classes for the Pullman campus will be online.
The letter said in part:
We write today with disappointing news. Our fall 2020 semester at WSU Pullman will not be what we hoped, wanted, or planned.
Given the alarming rise in the number of COVID‑19 cases regionally and nationally, all undergraduate courses at WSU Pullman will be delivered at a distance and will be completed remotely, with extremely limited exceptions for in‑person instruction. Information regarding WSU Pullman graduate coursework and instructional delivery methods will be announced by August 1.
We are coordinating closely as a WSU system in finalizing plans for the fall. Our other campuses will announce their plans shortly.
We make this decision with the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff foremost in our minds, and that principle will continue to guide us going forward.
We know this news has major consequences for our students and their loved ones. We understand the myriad of emotions that this decision will cause… sadness, frustration, disappointment, anger, and for others, a sense of relief.
The letter goes on to say that University apartments will be open on August 15, but only students who have a demonstrated need will be allowed to live on campus. There also will be limited food service options.
Most opportunities in student life will be available for virtual engagement.
Cougar Health Services will continue to provide medical and mental health care for WSU Pullman students.
You can read the full letter here
