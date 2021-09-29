PULLMAN, Wash. - Starting October 9, Washington State University Football fans will need proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test taken within three days to attend games at Gesa Field.
Washington State Athletics is detailing the new procedures for verification in alignment with the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Huskies.
According to WSU Athletics, fans can be verified before the game by showing their vaccine or negative test at various kiosk locations outside Gesa Field.
Kiosks will be at the Compton Union Building (CUB), Beasley Coliseum, Cougville and the four guest service kiosks at the perimeter of the stadium beginning three hours before kickoff.
Verification stands close at kickoff. Verification will be conducted at stadium gates following kickoff.
