WSU

As schools near the year anniversary point of moving classes online due to COVID-19, Washington State University announced they are planning to restart in-person learning. 

According to a statement from WSU President Kirk Schulz, the university is working to have both in-person and remote delivery of classes for the summer of 2021. 

WSU is also planning to have in-person learning options available for the fall of 2021. 

WSU officials are working on creating a system that can allow instructors to quickly shift from in-person learning to online is necessary. 

In the statement, WSU learning plans will continue to follow state guidelines. 

