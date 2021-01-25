As schools near the year anniversary point of moving classes online due to COVID-19, Washington State University announced they are planning to restart in-person learning.
According to a statement from WSU President Kirk Schulz, the university is working to have both in-person and remote delivery of classes for the summer of 2021.
WSU is also planning to have in-person learning options available for the fall of 2021.
WSU officials are working on creating a system that can allow instructors to quickly shift from in-person learning to online is necessary.
In the statement, WSU learning plans will continue to follow state guidelines.
