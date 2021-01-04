WSU Health Sciences requiring most on-campus student and staff to be tested for COVID-19

SPOKANE, Wash. - As students return to school for the Spring 2021 semester, Washington State University Spokane is requiring some students and staff to be tested for COVID-19.
According to the WSU website, students on the Spokane and Yakima campuses who attend in-person clinicals must be tested three days before arriving.
Some staff at both campuses are also required to be tested. Staff who work in clinical environments must be tested while staff who do not are eligible for voluntary testing.
The WSU Spokane COVID-19 testing site is located on Front Avenue and N. Sherman Street.
You can find more information here about who is required to be tested.
