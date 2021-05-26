PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University is no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated people on their campuses.
The new guidelines allow for all people on campus to lose the masks and forgo social distancing as long as they can prove their fully-vaccinated status.
Here are the forms of proof WSU is will be accepting:
There are several forms of valid proof:
- A CDC vaccination card (which includes name of person vaccinated, type of vaccine provided, and date last dose administered)
- A photo of a CDC vaccination card as a separate document or a photo of the attendee’s vaccine card stored on a phone or electronic device
- Documentation of vaccination from a health care provider or state immunization information system record
- A hard copy or electronically signed self-attestation from the employee
Students and employees risk disciplinary actions if they provide false information about their vaccination status. WSU said employees could face termination if they lie about their status.
University employees including instructors and area leads are allowed to verify the vaccination status of unmasked students. However, no WSU employee is permitted to ask for reasons why a student or employee is not vaccinated.