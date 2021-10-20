PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University (WSU) will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours to attend large gatherings on campus or in WSU facilities.
According to WSU Insider, the new policy goes into effect Nov. 15 and will apply to indoor events with more than 1,000 people and outdoor events with more than 10,000 people.
The new policy also applies to University Recreation-organized trips. People staying overnight who aren't vaccinated will need to stay by themselves or with current members of their household.