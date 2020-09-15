The Washington National Guard will resume COVID-19 testing inside Beasley Coliseum after smoke hindered testing in Whitman County.
According to WSU, testing resumed at 1:00 p.m. and will go until 5:00 p.m.
The Washington National Guard will also offer testing inside Beasley Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6:00 p.m.
Students who arrive for testing are asked to use the entrance off Orchard Drive.
WSU said students will need to bring their Cougar Card to the test site.
WSU is asking all Pullman students to be tested before the end of the month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.