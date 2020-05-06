PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University is inviting the community to join its first-ever system wide virtual celebration for all graduating students and their families this Saturday, May 9.
The live celebration starts at 10 a.m. and will be broadcast on the Experience WSU website, with closed captioning and sign language interpretation available.
During the live event, college deans will present graduates as a group to the provost and president. WSU President Kirk Schulz will then confer degrees to the graduating class.
WSU will recognize graduates individually, displaying their names and degrees via an online roster.
Formal commencement events are planned in August for WSU Pullman and other campuses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.