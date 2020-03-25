PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University has officially postponed its spring commencement, offering two options for students hoping to partake.
President Kirk Schulz said in a letter that the traditional May commencement is being postponed until at least August for all campuses.
"In an effort to replicate this joyous occasion as best we can in light of the COVID‑19 pandemic, we will schedule two opportunities to celebrate the achievements of our new graduates," Schulz said.
Each WSU campus will reschedule an in-person commencement on a date to be later determined. The WSU Pullman commencement is currently scheduled for Aug. 8, while other campus dates will be announced soon.
On May 9, WSU says it will hold its first system-wide commencement online. Schulz says he welcomes ideas from students about how to make the online commencement a meaningful ceremony for graduates (email to kirk.schulz@wsu.edu).
"We fully understand the disappointment you feel about the turn of events that has disrupted spring semester," Schulz wrote in part. "Commencement is without doubt one of the most cherished moments in the lives of new graduates and their loved ones. But protecting the health of our community remains the top priority in all of our decisions during this time."
