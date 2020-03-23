UPDATE:
WSU reached out to KHQ and said they have not reached a decision about when commencement will take place.
University leaders are reviewing everything and expect to have an announcement by the end of the week.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Washington State University says its upcoming commencements are scheduled to take place as planned at this time.
WSU says it is following guidance from local health departments and the CDC regarding large gatherings, including CDC recommendations for preventing the spread of COVID-19.
"At this time, our upcoming Commencement will take place as planned," WSU said. "However, if you are sick or feeling you are getting sick, we ask that you please stay home. Currently, older adults and persons with underlying health conditions are considered to be at increased risk of severe illness and complications from COVID-19."
WSU says if you choose to attend commencement to please adhere to CDC recommendations including avoiding close contact with people who are sick, proper hand washing and avoiding touching your face.
The WSU Spring Commencement is scheduled for Saturday, May 9, at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.
Nearby University of Idaho has canceled its spring commencement ceremonies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.