To help students during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Associated Students of Washington State University are help WSU students by paying for some of their groceries.
According to the ASWSU President, Quinton Berkompas, ASWSU will reimburse students 50 percent of the first $50 they spend per week, meaning WSU students who use the new program will be given $25 a week.
Hey Cougs! We launched our ASWSU grocery reimbursement program today. We will reimburse 50% or your grocery costs. Full details/guidelines on @ASWSU account.— Quinton Berkompas (@ASWSU_Pres) April 9, 2020
We need your help to spread the word. @ students in Pullman so they know to use it! #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/w1n1KfwT4w
ASWSU said stores that are eligible for reimbursements are Dissmore's, Safeway and Walmart.
The program also puts restrictions on items that are eligible for reimbursements.
April 8, 2020
