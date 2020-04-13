Courtesy ASWSU via Twitter

To help students during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Associated Students of Washington State University are help WSU students by paying for some of their groceries. 

According to the ASWSU President, Quinton Berkompas, ASWSU will reimburse students 50 percent of the first $50 they spend per week, meaning WSU students who use the new program will be given $25 a week. 

ASWSU said stores that are eligible for reimbursements are Dissmore's, Safeway and Walmart. 

The program also puts restrictions on items that are eligible for reimbursements.

