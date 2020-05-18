PULLMAN, Wash. - A recent study conducted by Washington State University professors found that over half of participants wouldn't immediately dine at restaurants or travel/visit hotels in the event COVID-19 restrictions were soon lifted.
WSU collected data from 785 American consumers between May 1-May 7, 2020 for the study.
The study found that over 65 percent of those surveyed would not immediately dine at a restaurant after reopening, while 21 percent would.
Nearly half of those surveyed said they would wait 1-3 months to dine at a restaurant, and 28 percent said they would wait 1-2 weeks.
The consumers showed preference for casual or family dining establishments in the survey, and many would be expectant of visual sanitizing methods and social distancing efforts.
When asked about traveling to a destination and staying in a hotel, 56 percent were not willing to do so in mid-June or July, while 26 percent were willing to. Over 60 percent said they would wait 3-6 months longer to travel and stay at a hotel.
Similar to restaurant expectations, survey participants also showed preference to sanitation procedures taken by hotel staff.
