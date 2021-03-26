WSU to Cougs, do better when it comes to COVID

SPOKANE, WASH- Washington State University sent a letter out Friday afternoon to Cougs titled, “this needs to stop.”
Phil Weiler, Vice President for Marketing and Communications tells KHQ that case numbers are heading in the wrong direction for Washington State University.
“Right now, our positivity rate for COVID-19 is at about 3.7%..you want to keep it below 5%,” Weiler said, “however.. we are seeing a disturbing increase in the number of positive cases.”
Weiler said that WSU has its own team of contact tracers and they were able to link the majority of these cases back to two specific social gatherings that took place off-campus.
WSU says since the start of the pandemic they have spent millions of dollars on targeted testing.
“So far today, we have spent more than $200,000 in targeted testing related to these two events alone,” Weiler said.
WSU has been able to house all of the students who tested positive and they still have room to house more students.
“We did take action against several students who failed to follow COVID-19 guidelines,” Weiler said, “We want to make it really clear.. now is not the time to let up.”
Weiler said they are concerned that if numbers continue to go up the governor might move Whitman County back a phase.
If Whitman county goes in reverse that would mean bars and restaurants could close along with amenities on campus.
The full letter,
Do better, Cougs
March 26, 2021
This needs to stop. Now.
Student gatherings and parties, which ignored basic safety and health protocols, have directly resulted in an increase of COVID‑19 cases.
What you do this weekend, and for the next two weeks, will determine what happens from here.
No group gatherings. Wear masks. Stay home and call for medical care if ANY symptoms are present. Washington State health guidelines are still in effect, regardless of what is occurring in other states.
We will continue to respond to incidents where health guidelines are not being followed. Students who violate COVID‑19 restrictions will be subject to action under our student code of conduct.
In addition, our fraternity and sorority leaders are initiating a freeze on social gatherings and heightening their efforts in self-monitoring and reporting.
Opportunities and services will close again.
Poor decisions, including those made by students, may cause Whitman County (and its 50,000 residents) to go back to Phase 2, or even Phase 1.
Opportunities and access to our facilities, including UREC and the CUB, as well as local restaurants and bars in our community may be taken away because of these actions.
This is real. This is serious.
Our numbers are alarmingly high. This is unacceptable. We are potentially putting our community and vulnerable populations at an increased risk.
As Cougs, we need to do better.
Kirk Schulz
President
Elizabeth Chilton
Provost and Executive Vice President
Mary Jo Gonzales
Vice President of Student Affairs