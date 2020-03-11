PULLMAN, Wash. - Following spring break, Washington State University will be transitioning from face-to-face classes to online formats.
According to the university, WSU facilities at all five physical campuses will remain open during this period and employees will report to work as normal.
The change will go into effect on Monday, March 23 and is being made to allow for increased social distancing in light of the spread of COVID-19 in Washington.
On WSU's Pullman campus, residential, dining and healthcare facilities will remain open.
Any campus- or college-specific differences in implementation of these precautions will be communicated separately by chancellors and deans.
Campuses will be sending follow-up emails by the end of Wednesday, March 11.
