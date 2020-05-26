PULLMAN, Wash. - The Pac-12 announced on Tuesday, May 26, that schools can open for voluntary in-person workouts starting June 15.
According to the Arizona Daily Star, the Pac-12 also released a list of guidelines and protocols for schools that decide to allow students back for workouts. Some of those guidelines including having symptom or temperature checks before entering, increased cleaning and limiting the number of students in training rooms.
The full list of protocols can be found HERE.
Washington State University Director of Athletics Pat Chun also released the following statement about the decision:
"We appreciate today's decision by the Pac-12 Conference CEO group. The health safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is our absolute highest priority. Washington State Athletics is preparing for a phased-in return to campus for our student-athletes in the upcoming weeks and the resumption of voluntary, in-person activity will be an important step as we being preparations for the fall sports season. The policies and procedures we are developing will be build upon industry best practices as outlined by the American College Health Association, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Washington State Department of Health, and align with the NCAA, the Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee and university guidelines."
