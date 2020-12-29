YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Health District said they are investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at Costco after 145 employees have tested positive.
The Yakima Health District said there is evidence that shows that this sharp increase in cases mimics the type of activity that happens after some sort of super spreader event where multiple people are infected at the same time.
To date, the Yakima Health District has not recommended that any business close due to COVID-19 infection among its staff.
Businesses with an identified outbreak are provided education on employee testing, return to work guidance, and cleaning and disinfecting practices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.