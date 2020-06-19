SPOKANE, Wash. - A big question being submitted by KHQ viewers in the last few weeks has been whether yard sales are allowed during Phase 2.
We reached out to Governor Jay Inslee's office for an answer and learned that yard sales are classified as gatherings and therefore allowed in Phase 2.
However, yard sales will also fall under each phase's restrictions on gatherings. That means, in Phase 2, yard sales are only permitted to have up to five visitors from outside one's household per week.
Once a county moves into Phase 3, that guideline changes to allow for gatherings of up to 50 people. In Phase 4, gatherings of more than 50 people are once again able to take place.
