SPOKANE, Wash. - Starting on Monday, April 13, the YMCA of the Inland Northwest will be opening a free food distribution site for youth up to 18 years.
According to the organization, the site will serve breakfast and lunch, which can be picked up at the Central YMCA location Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.. Parents may pick up meals for non-present children.
"The YMCA has always been about serving our community and I am thrilled to be able to offer free meals for kids as a way to support those experiencing food insecurity as a result of COVID-19," YMCA of the Inland Northwest President and CEO Steve Tammaro said.
Enhanced sanitary and safety measures will also be in place to help limit the spread of coronavirus. The to-go meals will be a contactless distribution, according to the organization.
The Central YMCA is located at 930 N. Monroe St. and meal pick-up will take place on the north side of the building.
