Concerns over COVID-19 have left many people at home and many businesses and entertainment venues closed.
However, many zoos around the country are directing people to their animal webcams as a way to still see some wildlife.
Here's a list of a few zoos and links to their animal webcam pages:
Woodland Park Zoo - click HERE
Monterey Bay Aquarium - click HERE
Memphis Zoo - click HERE
San Diego Zoo - click HERE
Houston Zoo - click HERE
Smithsonian's National Zoo - click HERE
