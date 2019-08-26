PULLMAN, Wash. - WSU Football fans hoping to grab a post-game bite to eat at a Pullman landmark will have to wait until after the season starts.
Cougar Cougar Country Drive-In said it's hit a few snags during its remodel and won't be open in time for the first game of the season at Martin Stadium.
In a post made on the Drive-In's Facebook page, the owners announced the stall in reopening, but said "we'll be open soon and can't wait to serve up some Super Burgers, crinkle cut fries, and fry sauce."
Things looked worse for wear on the Palouse earlier this year when the landmark closed down for a short while after allegations of theft and of employees not being paid were made.
In February 2019, the owner of the Drive In at the time she had applied for financing to cover the costs of compensating employees who had not been paid and were hiring and re-training workers.
After a short stint of being closed, the drive in went up for sale for around $1.9 million dollars in March 2019. It was finally sold in late July to the owners of Zoe Coffeehouse & Pub in Pullman.