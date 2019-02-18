Cougar Rescued from 50 Foot Tree in Residential California Neighborhood

The San Bernardino County Fire Department and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife rescued a mountain lion trapped in a treetop in the City of Hesperia over the weekend.
The mountain lion was lounging at the top of a 50-foot tree in a private residence when the homeowner noticed it while working in the yard. They immediately called local authorities for help.
County Fire crews, as well as San Bernardino County Sheriff's, arrived and secured the area from the public while they developed a plan to extract the lion safely. Fish and Wildlife personnel ended up tranquilizing the animal in order to get it down from the tree. The mountain lion was evaluated by a wildlife biologist once it was safely down from the tree.
According to a press release by the San Bernardino County Firefighters, California Fish and Wildlife biologist Kevin Brennan said the mountain lion was probably just trying to establish its own territory. Brennan said, quote, "It is common for young mountain lions to wander outside what some would consider normal habitat."