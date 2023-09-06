PULLMAN, Wash. - The countdown to kickoff is on, and Washington State University (WSU) students are gearing up for the first Cougar Football Saturday of the season with high energy and high hopes.
“Pullman’s a great place to be, WSU is a great school to go to, and I'm just happy to be here for my fourth year,” WSU Senior Joey Franklin said.
Senior year of college, especially on the Palouse, is special. All your normal college experiences are even more special when you know they’re fleeting – this includes football games. And in Pullman, they call them “Cougar Football Saturdays.”
“I smell 12-0, however many games there are this year, Cougs by 50 every week,” Franklin said. “I’m a huge football fan.”
Franklin is the first Cougar in his family, and with that he takes great pride. This weekend, he is ready to celebrate a win for crimson and gray, and the WSU Cougars are ready to take on the Wisconsin Badgers. The stakes are high, this being the last year of the PAC-12 as we know it.
“It’s unfortunate, I can’t sugar coat it. But, the cougar spirit will prevail, it always does,” Franklin said. “Wherever we end up, I think it’ll be a great fit, I'll support my Cougs no matter what.”
For a sell-out game, Pullman is going to be packed and booming Saturday. What a way to celebrate WSU seniors’ last first home game; and what a way to kick off years of tradition for freshman.
WSU takes on Wisconsin at Martin Stadium at 4:30 p.m.