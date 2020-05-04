During a call with the Governor's cabinet - Weisman talked about the process for counties, like Spokane, can go through to speed up the process of re-oepning. When the Governor announced a phased approach last Friday, he listed several smaller counties that were allowed to re-open sooner.
Weismann said that at the time they were looking at the population of the counties and the critera that they didn't have any reported cases of COVID-19 in the last three weeks. He also said there will be a need down the road for a more regional approach.
"We know local conditions can vary greatly. We need to pay attention to that. I think we are being responsive to where the risk is less and where we feel like that manage risk can safely move from phase 1 to phase 2."
The Governor has said that other counties not on that original list can apply to have an expited re-opening, something leaders in Spokane say they are eager to do.
Wisman says once an application is recieved it will take a couple days to review and will probably include follow up questions to applicants.
His staff will review plans the county has for case and contact staffing as well as review signed agreements with groups to carry out those plans. They will also be looking to see what plans are in place for putting people in isolation as well as plans if someone in the same household as someone with COVID-19 is not able to quarantine or stay home.
Another area of focus is testing. When reviewing an application, the Department of Health wants to makse sure that testing is avalible in the community and that anyone who has sympotoms or who may be asymptomatic has access to testing.
