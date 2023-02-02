SPOKANE, Wash. - Better mark your calendars for June 15, because acclaimed singer and songwriter, Chris Stapleton, is coming to the Spokane Arena for his All-American Road Show tour!
Stapleton has earned eight Grammy awards, 15 Country Music Association Awards, and 10 Academy of Country awards, and was named ACM's Artist-Songwriter of the Decade, and his 2015 album 'Traveller' was Billboard's Top Country Album of the Decade. Stapleton has also won nine ASCAP Country awards for his work as a composer.
With such acclaim, it's no surprise he will sing the National Anthem at this year's Super Bowl on Feb. 12 in Arizona.
Joining Stapleton in Spokane are Marty Stuart and Allen Stone, so you're in for a treat if you're able to snatch up a ticket!
Tickets will go on sale at the TicketWest website at 10 a.m. on Feb. 10.