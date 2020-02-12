A cruise ship that has been turned away from four countries because of the Coronavirus has just docked in Cambodia. 1,500 passengers, including a couple originally from the Spokane Area, had been stranded on the Wsterdam since February 1st.
The ship was turned away from docking in Thailand, Taiwan, Japan and the Philippines.
Arny and Estelle Pearlman are passengers on the ship. Their daughter, Beth Ann Sharp, told KHQ he parents said passengers were told very little about what was happening and kept hearing rumors about the Coronavirus.
The ships captain told passengers there are no confirmed cases of the Cor
THE SHIP'S CAPTAIN SAYS THERE IS NO CONFIRMED CASES OF THE CORONAVIRUS IN *ANYONE ON THE SHIP.... ALTHOUGH THERE WERE 174 CONFIRMED CASES OF THE COROONAVIRUS ON A *DIFFERENT CRUISE SHIP.
BETH ANN SAYS HER PARENTS HAVE BEEN EXTREMELY CONCERNED... AND CAN'T WAIT TO GET HOME... BUT SHE SAYS BELIEVE OR NOT THEY'RE ACTUALLY PLANNING *ANOTHER CRUISE... *SOON:
THE COUPLE HAD BEEN SCHEDULED TO COME HOME SATURDAY... THAT'S STILL POSSIBLE... ALTHOUGH THE CRUISE LINE WILL HAVE TO GET THEM NEW PLANE TICKETS.
Guests will disembark in Sihanoukville over the next few days and transfer via charter flights to Phnom Penh for forward travel home. Holland America Line will arrange and pay for all flights home, in addition to the full cruise refund and 100% future cruise credit already communicated.
