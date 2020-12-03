Court documents released Thursday shed some light on the arrest of two women following the fatal shooting of man on Wednesday.
Patrol officers were called to a home near Jefferson and Northwest Blvd just after 4:00 a.m. Wednesday by a woman who said a man had been shot in the face.
Officers arrived and found a man already dead in the home and a single casing in the room.
According to court documents, responding officers were "met with resistance and uncooperative" women, including 20-year-old Brianna Schimpf.
An 18-year-old witness told officers he came to the house with the 18-year-old victim, identified in court documents as Daunte Frazier, at around midnight. The witness said some time later, he went outside to smoke a cigar, heard a gunshot and went back inside to find another woman screaming and holding Frazier, who was bleeding from the head.
The same witness told police he tried CPR on Frazier but was ultimately unsuccessful. He also told police Frazier did not have a gun when he arrived at the home and had not previously spoken about harming himself.
Investigators spoke with several other witnesses, including the resident of the home who said she left prior to the shooting just after midnight and at the time only her juvenile child had been home.
According to court documents, a witness in the area saw a woman flee the home in a grey/silver car immediately following the shooting. While leaving, the driver of that car hit another car at the home. The car that was hit was registered to 18-year-old Jalauna Templeton, later identified as the daughter of the resident of the home.
Police later contacted the driver who fled the scene. That woman told police she was at the home when the shooting happened, but did not see it as she was asleep in another room. She told officers she woke up to screaming and left because she did not want her minor child, which was to be dropped off later that morning, at the house.
After gathering witness statements, three girls, including Schimpf, Templeton and a 16-year-old were taken to the Spokane Police Department.
Detectives interviewed the 16-year-old with permission of her grandmother. According to court documents, detectives found videos on the 16-year-old's phone that showed her, Frazier, the friend he arrived with, Brianna Schimpf and Jalauna Templeton drinking hard liquor, dancing and pointing guns at each other within minutes of the shooting being reported.
Schimpf and Templeton declined to make statements, but according to court documents, the 16-year-old said her, Schmpf, Temptleton, Frazier and his friend had been partying since midnight and came back to Templeton's house between 12:30 and 1:00 a.m. where they drank and smoked marijuana while playing with two guns.
The 16-year-old said just prior to the shooting, they were all in Templeton's room. The 16-year-old said she was in possession of one gun while Templeton was holding another. Schimpf was laying on the bed, Frazier's friend was standing in the doorway and Frazier was sitting on the end of the bed. The 16-year-old said Templeton was standing in front of Frazier holding a gun and then she heard a loud bang and saw smoke coming from the barrel of the gun Templeton was holding. Frazier fell to the ground and Templeton dropped the gun and collapsed next to Frazier, according to court documents.
The 16-year-old said the last time she looked at Templeton just prior to the shooting, Templeton had a gun in one hard, a cell phone in the other and she was dancing.
Body camera footage from a Spokane Police Officer on scene captured Schimpf and Templeton talking in the back of the officer's car. According to court documents, Templeton can be heard screaming and crying while stating "I want to die" and "I shot (unintelligible)", though court documents state is sounded like she said "T-Bone".
On the same video, according to court documents, Schimpf can be heard telling Templeton, "I got you through whatever, promise me you will stick to what I say".
Officers noted in court documents that Schimpf was argumentative and confrontational with officers and detectives "in what appeared to be attempts to deflect our attention from she and Templeton".
"Furthermore, it appeared while in the back seat of the SPD patrol car, she (Schrimpf) was coaching Templeton on how to conceal what had happened or convince her to not tell the truth when she made the statement 'stick to what I say'," court records state.
Schrimpf has been charged with First Degree Rendering Criminal Assistance while Templeton has been charged with First Degree Manslaughter.
Both are scheduled to make their first court appearance Thursday afternoon.
The inmate roster at the Spokane County Jail shows Templeton's bond at $500,000.
