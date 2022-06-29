SPOKANE, Wash. - Newly filed court docs say the two men charged with shooting a Spokane Police officer may have had counterfeit pills inside their car.
"Information has been received of the likelihood of a large amount of narcotics possibly being located inside the suspect vehicle," court documents said after a Spokane County Sheriff's Office Detective reported seeing a clear sandwich baggie-sized container on the driver's seat containing a "large quantity of blue pills consistent in appearance with that of 'Mexis' (a counterfeit Oxycontin pill containing Fentanyl)."
One detective also noted there may be at least on firearm outstanding, as during his questioning Ott asked "was there only one firearm found?", according to court documents.
As for the car, it wasn't registered to either Wynecoop or Ott. Court documents say it was carjacked at gunpoint earlier on Sunday. The registered owner said it was her boyfriend who was driving the car at the time of the carjacking, but he didn't report it because he "was not the registered owner." Detectives are still trying to get in touch with the registered owner's boyfriend to get additional information on the reported carjacking.
The court documents filed on Wednesday are for a search warrant to search the car for anything connecting Ott and Wynecoop to the multiple shootings.
Wynecoop and Ott remain in the Spokane County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond each. Both have refused requests for an interview.