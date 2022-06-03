SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents, obtained by KHQ, reveal startling new details behind arrest of a 13-year-old Glover Middle School (GMS) student, who threatened to open fire on staff members.
According to court documents, earlier this week a 13-year-old GMS student threatened to kill his principal and other staff members by shooting them.
The student came up to an eyewitness, who remained anonymous, offering to sell him meth and fentanyl, while also admitting to wanting to kill staff members at GMS. According to police, the juvenile also told the witness that he buried a “Glock 19” on school grounds as well.
The teenager has a troubled past, having threatened to kill a classmate before, as well as a teacher.
According to authorities, earlier in the year, the student left a voicemail for a fellow student saying he was going to kill a different student by stabbing her in the heart and slitting her throat.
On top of that, GMS’s vice principal told police that the student had also threatened to stab a teacher in the neck and “pull the veins out.”
According to court documents, during the conversation between the student and the witness, the student said his mother is “on crack” and his father, who has custody of him, “smokes marijuana and is not involved.”
Also, according to the documents, the juvenile’s mother and father, as well as his grandfather, each told police they were not aware of any firearms in the student’s possession, or in any of the homes that the student frequently visits.
On May 31, the eyewitness reported this threat to GMS, and later gave their full report to the authorities.
“Where was the call? Why weren’t any parents contacted?” Glover Middle School Parent Chad Mims said.
This is just one parent’s reaction to the news that their child could have possibly been endangered inside the walls of Glover Middle School due to threats from the juvenile.
“Especially with everything going on in all of the schools, and last week in Texas,” Mims said. “I even asked my son about it after school and he had no idea.”
The student was suspended from school for 90 days following these threats, that is until their most recent threat against multiple school officials earlier this week.
According to the court documents, the juvenile was arrested for three counts of felony harassment, threats to kill.
And Mims just wants to feel comfortable sending his son back to GMS, and to public schools overall, in light of the recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
“When does it stop? The world is a pretty messed up place right now, so I don’t see it changing anytime soon,” Mims said.
As more updates become available in this case, they will be listed on our website.