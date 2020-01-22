27-year-old Courtney Holden hasn't been seen in nearly two years, but she wasn't reported missing until October 2019.
Her adoptive mother and brother appear to be prime suspect's in her disappearance, according to court documents. Police believe Courtney is likely dead, but according to those same court documents, the signs of domestic violence were there, but so many people weren't paying attention.
"A person isolating themselves... talking about jealousy or controlling behavior from family or partners... evidence of physical abuse."
Those are just a few of the warning signs, according to domestic violence expert Annie Murphy, that someone should be on the lookout for when suspecting potential abuse. Sadly, examples of those warning signs appear in Courtney Holden's situation.
Court documents show Courtney was isolated from friends by her adoptive mother and brother. The friends she did talk to reported to detectives that she had signs of physical abuse, including bruises Courtney's friends say came from her adoptive brother, Joshua.
While we still don't know exactly what happened to Courtney, her story serves as a reminder to those who might see something, to say something.
Murphy says if you suspect abuse to contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and request a welfare check. You can also call 911 if it's urgent.
If you need to report suspected child abuse, contact the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families.
If you need to report suspected elder abuse, contact theWashington State Department of Health and Social Services.
If you are in an abusive relationship, the YWCA (509 326-1190) and Lutheran Community Services (509 747-8224)can offer assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.