Things are heating up! Temperatures in the upper 70s low 80s for today. Tomorrow will be even warmer with 80s and 90s on the way. Quick reminder, to never leave the kids or the pets in the car for any amount of time, bring those outdoor pets indoors, and make sure that they've got freshwater. A good time to check on your neighbors as well.
Crank Up The AC
Leslie Lowe
KHQ Chief Meteorologist
