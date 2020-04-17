SPOKANE, Wash- A driver is being treated for serious injuries after a crash Friday afternoon at Sanson and Nevada.
Spokane Police say the call came in around 4:20 p.m. of a two car crash. Before they arrived two passengers in one of the cars took off running and left the scene. The driver of that vehicle is currently under investigation.
The driver of the second vehicle was taken by ambulance to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police say Nevada will be closed for several hours while detectives investigate what happened. Detours are in place.
