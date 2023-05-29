LEWIS COUNTY, Idaho - A head-on collision on Highway 12 sent one person to hospital and spilled around 100 gallons of fuel, closing the roadway for several hours Saturday night.
According to Idaho State police, a 61-year-old from Moscow was driving west on US 12 just before 8 p.m. on May 27 when he crossed the center line, striking a 46-year-old from Montana head-on. The 61-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital for his injuries, and both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
The impact caused the diesel tank on one of the vehicles to rupture, spilling approximately 100 gallons of diesel fuel along the roadway. The area was blocked for three-and-a-half hours while crews worked the scene.
ISP has not stated a cause for the crash at this time.