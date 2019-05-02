There's a big blue baby in La Crosse, Wisconsin and he's sort of become the mascot for the town.
Currently, the big blue baby statue sits outside City Hall. However, it was only supposed to be on loan for about a year and then be sent back to its German artist.
For some reason it hasn't moved on and no one really seems to be in a hurry to return it.
"Yeah, you know I mean it's amazing how many people know that he's there. The police department has been able to incorporate him into their Facebook posts every now and again. You know he's kind of become a celebrity of La Crosse," according to Jay Odegaard, the City's Parks, Rec and Forestry Director
The only concern about the statue is whether it can hold up to the severe weather La Crosse experiences.
The City does stay in contact with the artist, but right now the Blue Baby is expected to stay right where it is for some time.