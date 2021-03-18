Fire crews are r investigating a fire that happened at a fourplex apartment complex in the Hillyard neighborhood at Broad Avenue and Haven Street.
Neighbors told our reporter on scene that the fire broke out in a residence in the back of the building. Firefighters are still investigating the cause, but three out of the four apartments were heavily damaged. Our reporter was told that one of the apartments is actually in pretty good shape, however with the condition of the rest of the building, no one will be able to return.
Our reporter spoke with several residents of the apartments, a couple of them said they were asleep at the time and woke up to heavy smoke filling their homes.
Thankfully everyone made it out safely, including all of the animals with the exception of one kitten, whose whereabouts are unknown at this time.
A Spokane firefighter was injured fighting this blaze, he’s been taken to sacred heart to be checked out for a back injury.
Crews are expected to be on scene for the next couple of hours mopping up and investigating the cause, and Broad Street between Haven and Market is blocked off as crews remain on scene. Videos of the fire were sent to us by Taylor Pace and Jeirid Prime