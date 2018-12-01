Stephanie Blanton is the owner of Crush Coffee located on 32nd Avenue in Spokane Valley and the other day she had something happen to her that has never happened before "I'm like six feet away, and they just walked right up and took my purse out," explained Blanton.
It took less than ten seconds for all of this to happen. Two people were seen on security cameras walking towards the coffee stand. In another angle, you can see the man in the hooded sweatshirt walked up to Blanton's car pull on the door and take her purse which had personal items, credit cards and a sum of payroll that was to be deposited later.
And when a customer was pulling up to the window that's when they alerted Stephanie "You can see on the video that they're still standing like right here and the car pulled up, and they didn't run or anything," said Blanton.
That's when Stephanie and her co-worker gave chase "We kind of ran back here they went somewhere through over here not really sure where but we ended up running back behind STCU through a hole in the fence," Blanton described.
Stephanie says she's learned her lesson about leaving her car unlocked even if she's just dropping something off at her own business "the first time I never locked my car. So lesson learned," said Blanton.
if you know who these people are on the surveillance video, you're asked to call crime check at 509-456-2233.