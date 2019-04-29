OLYMPIA - Today Governor Jay Inslee signed the Auto Theft Supervision Bill. It's bringing back a program that supervises people convicted of car theft and certain property crimes once they're out of prison. Police say those criminals tend to be repeat offenders and they hope this will help keep them out of jail.
For the last 11 years, Washington State has been the only state in the country that doesn't have a program like this, but that's about to change. "We're all focused on bringing down the property crime and this we believe is one of those avenues," said Spokane Mayor David Condon.
During the last three years, the City of Spokane and local law enforcement have been pushing the state to bring back the supervised release for certain criminals.
Spokane is no stranger to car theft.
The city ranks in the top ten cities nationwide for where the most cars get stolen.
This new program aims to drop the high rate of thefts and car prowling's.
"This is a top priority of our citizen's property crime, and we certainly can't keep on doing things the way we have been. That reintegration piece we think is a critical piece."
Under the community supervision program, the Department of Corrections personnel will regularly check in on the convicted criminals once they're out of jail or prison. They'll refer them for drug treatment, educational opportunities, and even job training and applications.
Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl also joined Mayor Condon in Olympia to see the bill be signed into law. He says it's a big step in making our community safer.
"Make sure when these individuals are released from prison provide them resources. Make sure they're getting aligned with the resources they need so they can integrate back into the community. The way it's been now is once someone has been released for a property crime, they go right back to the community. There is no supervision, so they tend to go back to what they knew before they were incarcerated," said Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl.
This new law will go into effect on July 29th,2019.