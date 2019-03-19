City leaders push lawmakers for special pilot program to curb property crime

SPOKANE, Wash. Spokane has some of the highest recorded numbers property crime in the country and ranks nearly dead last as one of Washington State's safest cities.
The vast majority of property crimes in Spokane are driven by drug addiction. But local city leaders including Mayor David Condon, Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl, and City Councilman Breean Beggs are actively trying to change the Lilac City's statistics.
According to the latest comp stat report in 2018 violent crimes were up by 13.9% percent from the year before. Property crimes dropped 3.79%.
Senate Bill 54-92 calls for the State Department of Corrections to better supervise offenders once they've served their sentence.
Chief Meidl points to a group of prolific car thieves in Spokane who he's dubbed the "top 25." They're responsible for 200 car thefts and 1,400 other crimes. Primarily other property or drug crimes. He says it's a vicious cycle of turning to crime daily because they're not supervised.
One of those top 25 is a man we interviewed named Christian Normand who has stolen hundreds of Subarus. Others have been arrested more than 100 times "Nick was convicted for 14 felonies, seven misdemeanors, two misdemeanors. We've arrested him two 222 times. Corey has 20 felony convictions, four misdemeanors, he's been arrested 172 times," said Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl.
Spokane city leaders are now asking the House Public Safety Committee to support the bill to let judges sentence people convicted of felony car thefts to six months to a year of community supervision with some provisions for shortening their time in prison.