SPOKANE, WASH. A City of Spokane Prosecuting Intern was attacked last week inside the Spokane County Public Safety Building while using the restroom. Last week KHQ learned that there was not a single functioning security camera inside the Public Safety Building. Below is the Intern's Statement:
“On the morning of March 5th, I was doing my normal prosecutorial duties. I have been an intern for the City Prosecutors for almost a year now, so it is a routine that I am very familiar with. As I am preparing to end my internship, I was helping train some newer interns on the First Appearance Docket. In the middle of the docket I ran over to the Public Safety Building to file some paper work. While there, I used the restroom by security. I vaguely remember someone entering the restroom after me and going into the stall besides me. As I was washing my hands, I explicitly remember being punched. The rest is blank until around 20 minutes later. It is believed that I was knocked out and hit my head on the way down. After I woke up, I went to the judicial assistant in the court annex, where I feel safe, and reported the assault. From there my co-workers were contacted and I made a police report to the best of my abilities; however, I was dazed.
I later went to the emergency room with co-workers where I was diagnosed with a concussion. Luckily my occipital bone was not broken as suspected. The next day my eye was swollen shut and I had a huge bruise covering about half of my face.
My eye and face are slowly healing and the concussion side effects are beginning to subside. I will physically be okay shortly; however, the mental repercussions of being assaulted in the workplace is likely something that I will have to work through for the foreseeable future. While I was back at work the next day, I did so out of duty and loyalty to my co-workers. This loyalty is the exact reason that I am speaking out today.
I do not feel safe at work and I know that I am not the only person who feels that way. Without an adequate security system in place, like security cameras, not only are the city and county staff members not safe, but there is no way for anyone to seek justice for any harm done to them. I will likely never be able to face my attacker. If the Public Safety Building had cameras, I would. There should be footage of this individual leaving the restroom, especially with its proximity to security; however, there negligently is not.
Not only do I deserve that justice and security, but my fellow employees and the citizens that enter the building deserve it as well. In my opinion, safety is a right, not a privilege, and I believe that the lack of security has stripped me of that right. While I am leaving the City Prosecutor’s office shortly, I am gravely fearful for the safety of my coworkers, other court employees, and the public that enter the buildings. While I am well aware I may never receive justice, I hope that something good can happen from this unfortunate situation. The county NEEDS to put functioning cameras in our court facilities. I hope that something like this NEVER happens again; however, if it were to, then I hope that individual is enabled by the cameras to seek justice to the furthest extent of the law.”
On a semi-related note, I did want to mention the article Facebook comments briefly. Comments on new stories can be extremely hurtful and demoralizing to victims already in a vulnerable position. In conjunction with my injuries, the comments on the KHQ Facebook post led me to have to take a mental health day due to their retraumatizing nature. Throughout my professional experience as an MSW and JD, numerous victims do not come forward because of victim blaming and societal backlash. I hope that my statement can serve as an educational tool to dissuade individuals from providing harmful commentary that has no intrinsic value. As a society, we should want to empower victims, not make them want to hide from help."
KHQ has reached out to Spokane County for a statement and they told us they will be sending one soon. If you or anyone has any information regarding this attack You're asked to call Crime Check: (509) 456-2233.