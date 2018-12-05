Nestled along Sherman Avenue in downtown Coeur d’Alene next to several family owned stores sits Marmalade Boutique, another mom and pop shop.
“We want them to feel welcomed as if they are shopping in our own closet,” Kaity Widmyer said.
But with no metal detectors or magnetic pins, their vulnerability to shoplifters increases.
Like many small businesses, being able to afford those security measures is slim.
Widmyer, one of the shops owners, says two recent shoplifting incidents hurts.
“A $700 lost merchandise and $800 over these last two weeks hurts an entire month and an entire season,” Widmyer said.
In surveillance video given to KHQ, one woman is seen stuffing expensive coats and sweaters into her jacket and bag and then leaving the store. That happened two weeks ago.
Widmyer says she was close by the woman when she stuffed a jacket valued at $200 into her bag.
The other happened just days ago, Widmyer says another woman got away $100 in clothing.
Both instances are currently under investigation by the Coeur d’Alene Police Department.
Widmyer says they are not able to chase someone out of the store if they get the sense someone is stealing.
But, she hopes that other businesses, both in Coeur d’Alene and the surrounding areas can keep their guard up.
”There are people within our community, loving as we hope that it is during the holiday season, that they are going to steal from you,” Widmyer said, "and, even for customers to look out, we had several customers in the store when the lady was stealing and hopefully people shopping will say something or mention it or bring it up."
The Coeur d’Alene Police Department also sent us several tips on how to curb retail theft. Take a look at those tips in the PDF below.