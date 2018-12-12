SPOKANE, Wash. - 50-year-old John Tollefson and 44-year-old Eric Kaiser appeared in front of Spokane County Judge Michael Price.
According to the affidavit just after midnight on Tuesday, December 11th, 2018 the 22-year-old victim got a knock on his front door.
Deputies say the suspect, later identified as Eric Kaiser, made up a story about running into the victims parked car to get him out of the house. When the victim stepped outside to see the damage, the documents say Kaiser brought out a hammer and began hammering away at the victim's head.
According to deputies, the victim was able to fight back and fend off Kaiser by biting him on the arm and wrestling the hammer away hitting Kaiser back forcing Kaiser to escape in fear now of his own life.
Kaiser vanished into the night, but this investigation was just starting. There was a pickup truck at the scene. The victim saw it circling, and when police showed up, they actually found the pickup and spoke to the driver.
The driver of that pickup truck was Tollefson. Tollefson told deputies he'd been visiting his father who lived nearby and was being nosey about the action at the victim's home because the victim had a past relationship with his daughter.
Deputies initially let Tollefson go but then later went to his home and found both Tollefson and Kaiser there leading them to believe this whole thing was a setup. The victim's attorney Mark Cassell agrees "This is a cold, calculated, brutal attack," Cassell said to Spokane County Judge Michael Price.
Court documents say Kaiser told them he wanted to speak with the victim about quote "why he hurt Tollefson's grandson" but did not further specify.
Both Eric Kaiser and John Tollefson are sitting in the Spokane County jail with a $250,000 bond. Their next court date has been set for December 26th, 2018 at 9 am. Kaiser and Tollefson are facing charges of attempted first-degree murder and criminal conspiracy to commit murder.