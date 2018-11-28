Three separate court filings, two states, and one criminal.
Eighteen-year old, Hunter Jenkins, led police in a high speed chase through Bonner and Kootenai County Tuesday and it all began after Jenkins allegedly stole gas from a gas station near Spirit Lake, according to court documents.
Jenkins' criminal past finally caught up to him, troopers say Jenkins had robbery and kidnapping warrants out for his arrest. He also allegedly stole a car from Spokane.
According to an indictment in the robbery and kidnapping case, Jenkins had broken into someone's home on Halloween, zip-tied a man and woman with Christmas lights and stole TV's, computers, cellphones, and cash.
Jenkins is charged with a laundry list of charges including: robbery, kidnapping, burglary, aggravated battery, and conspiracy to commit robbery.
