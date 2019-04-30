SPOKANE, Wash. - At the Icon Corporation in Spokane Valley where 35-year old Jason Allison worked for the past six years.
"This is someone who should not have been taken from us," said Vice President of Icon David Johnson.
Johnson, like many co-workers, are struggling to find answers as to why someone would have shot and killed Jason Sunday night. "It's just hard to believe that he is gone. But at this point, I think myself and a lot of the other people here at Icon are focused on the why's and getting justice. I think a lot of people here are starting to just basically get kind of mad about it."
Jason was a roofer by trade. Johnson told KHQ he was known for his quality of work that he did at Icon and specialized in membrane roofing and sheet metal installation.
After a night of bowling with friends, Allison was gunned down in east-central Spokane; shot five times and left for dead. Friends, family, and even police just aren't sure what happened.
One friend told KHQ while bowling Allison was texting with someone and seemed upset. "He was texting or messaging somebody on his phone and seemed upset about it. So I don't know. He didn't really go into detail about it. So I don't know who it was or what it was about," said Trent Gibbons
Allison leaves behind two daughters. Johnson tells KHQ he would have done anything for the little girls. "We need to get justice for Jason. His daughters are now going to grow up without a father, and we need to get justice for them," added Johnson.
If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to call Crime Check (509) 456-2233.