As porch pirates attempt to ruin peoples' holidays, a NASA engineer's video is going viral for a trap made to combat package thieves.
The video shows a "glitter bomb boobytrap", set to punish thieves for stealing packages from porches. The video has been viewed tens of millions of times.
YouTube personality Mark Rober created the faux package, packed with a detonating plume of fine glitter and four pumps of "fart spray." He decided to use his engineering background for some revenge after he had packages stolen from his porch.
The package was programmed to burst when opened, spraying the fart spray multiple times, while recording the thieves' reactions via phones inside the package with GPS trackers.
Rober says in his video that the delivery label is "perhaps my favorite part of the whole thing."
"Because if the thief wasn't in such a hurry," he said, "they'd see that the package is actually coming from my childhood hero and inspiration for this project, Kevin McCallister."
In the movie "Home Alone," main character Kevin McCallister sets an intricate trap for two bumbling burglars at his fictional home, located in the Chicago suburb of Winnetka
The address for the Winnetka home where filming took place served as the return address on Rober's package.
"I even looked up and am using the address for the actual house they filmed the movie in," he said.