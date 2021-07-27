SPOKANE VALLEY, WA - The family of the man killed in an overnight shooting at Ichabod's East in Spokane Valley is asking for donations to pay for their loved one's funeral services.
According to our news partner at the Spokesman-Review, 42-year-old Spokane barber Daniel Martinez was shot and killed after a fight involving several people escalated around midnight on Saturday, July 24.
Spokane Valley detectives reviewed security footage and watched the fight unfold. Police say the security footage shows 29-year-old Alexandro Aguilar exiting the bar and returning with a pistol.
Aguilar then fired several shots into the bar, hitting and killing Martinez. Two other bar patrons were injured, including the brother of the second shooting suspect identified as 26-year-old Anthony Bonds Jr.
An employee working at Ichabod's said she was Bonds "stomp" on Martinez's face before trying to leave the scene. That same employee escorted Bonds toward the police so they could arrest him.
The Spokane County Medical examiner has not released the results of Martinez's autopsy. It's unclear whether Martinez died before or after bonds assaulted him.
Police found 12 bullet casings inside the club and a handgun on top of the roof of a neighboring house. Officers observed Aguilar walking away but later arrested him in a Walgreens parking lot.
Aguilar is being held in the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree possession of a gun.
Bonds was booked into jail with a $20,000 bond on suspicion of second-degree assault and was later released. It's unclear if he bonded out at this time.
Martinez's family has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money to transport his body back to Sunnyside, WA. So far, the fundraiser has received $2,625 of its $5,000 goal.
If you would like to donate to the funeral fund, you can click here.