SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. Brian White was on his way to the gym Thursday evening during rush hour when he witnessed something wild at Broadway and Thierman "I was just sitting at the light minding my own business, and this car comes flying around basically on the wrong side of stopped traffic blocks this other car off," said Brian.
The other car was the white pick up truck you see in the video exclusively obtained by KHQ Brian says the driver of the Subaru parked at 45-degree angle and then "The driver jumps out of his car, fly's around the back and just starts beating on the window of this white truck. That guy then just romps on the gas wedges out from around that car flips a 180 while this guy is hanging on the side of this car," described Brian.
In the video, you can see the man wailing on the pick-up truck driver breaking his driver's side window in the process. The truck then took off while the man hung on dragging his feet. However, there was a surprise during this apparent road rage incident. "Actually fly's by a cop that's in the same line of traffic and the cop whips on his lights flips around got the guy off the side of the car. The white truck seemed to take off. It's like the thing people talk all tough like they're going to do but never expect anybody to do it," said Brian.
If you were a witness to this incident you're asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.