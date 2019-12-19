Moses Lake, WA- The Grant County Interagency Narcotics Enforcement team (INET) busted a drug house for the second time in just over a month.
INET arrested two Moses Lake men and seized meth, cash, and a stolen car at a Moses Lake home.
This is the second search warrant served on this house in 37 days.
Moses Lake Regional Tactical and INET served a search warrant on a home on the 7900 block of Stanley Road Northeast.
The teams arrested Andrew J. Gilbert Jr., 38, and Pete Lopez, 36, were arrested for suspicion of possession of meth with intent to deliver in a school zone.
Detectives found meth (quantity not specified), cash (allegedly drug proceeds) and a stolen 2005 Nissan Murano on the property.
This warrant service and the prior warrant service are the results of a lengthy drug investigation by INET. The investigation continues.
