Christmas always comes early when you're a package thief in Spokane.
An analysis by our news partners at the Spokesman-Review shows that the holiday season by far sees the largest spike in 'porch piracy' - 15% of reported package thefts in Spokane last year happened in December alone.
Mapping years of these police reports shows defined hotspots throughout the city - places where package thefts are far too common - the map included below used data from 2013-2017 - a total of 2,274 reports of mail theft, including package, letters and other items.
Those areas include:
Browne's Addition: Coeur d' Alene Park area West Central: W. Broadway between N. Lindeke St and N. Chesnut St. Downtown: North Monroe and W. Main Ave Downtown: West Riverside between North Washington and N. Browne Street.Lower South Hill: Ray and 11th Ave Lower South Hill: E 3rd ave between East 4th and 5th Ave and E. Hartson Ave Town and Country: Between North Country Holmes Blvd and North Monroe.
These crimes are what's best described as crimes of opportunity. Often thieves will drive or walk up and down the street looking for that opportunity to strike. One of the best ways to avoid packages from being stolen is to keep them out of sight.
So what can you do to protect yourself? You can install security camera's or doorbell cameras. If you're ordering off Amazon a secure location to send it is the Amazon locker at Huppin's on North Division.
if you have a UPS delivery and you want it sent to a secure location they have a similar concept called UPS Access Point this one located at South Monroe and W. 3rd Ave. A UPS employee checks it several times per day. The UPS Access Point also has security cameras.
If FedEx is delivering you can pick them up at Walgreens this holiday season. You can also request a signature for delivery or you can reschedule or re-route the package to a more secure location such as your office.
KHQ'S Peter Maxwell is looking into other ways to make sure your packages don't get swiped this year.