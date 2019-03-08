SPOKANE, Wash. Video surveillance systems in government buildings may be standard like the public safety building for example.
Thousands of people enter the building every week to apply for concealed weapons permits, get fingerprinted, pay parking tickets, make court appearances and report to their probation officer.
But what KHQ has learned since a city prosecuting intern was attacked inside a woman's restroom in the main lobby is there is not a single working camera inside the public safety building. Even though there are signs that say security cameras are in use.
It turns out that the cameras haven't worked in years. The only ones that do are inside the courtrooms. Spokane Superior Court has at least 20 cameras throughout the building.
The only other functioning cameras are on the outside of the public safety building.
A county spokesman provided KHQ with this statement: "Those cameras were decommissioned several years ago because of the aging technology. In the last few years, funds have been received by the County in the form of grants for security camera upgrades. However, those funds were used to equip security cameras on the exterior of buildings on the County Campus as well as on each floor of the County Courthouse. As more funds become available for security upgrades, there will be more cameras installed throughout the campus and within County buildings."