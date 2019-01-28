Another page in the Lori Isenberg story will turn Tuesday morning. She'll go before a judge to learn her sentence later today.
Isenberg accepted a plea deal in late November, according to court records, and will plead guilty to wire fraud and federal program theft in court.
She faces up to 20 years in prison and will be ordered to pay back over a half a million dollars she's accused of stealing.
Isenberg is accused of embezzling the money while she was the director for the North Idaho Housing Coalition, a non-profit that helps low-income families find adequate housing.
Isenberg's daughters, Jessica Barnes and Amber Hoskings, will be sentenced for their involvement in the elaborate scheme.
Sentencing for Barnes and Hoskings is scheduled for 10 A.M. Tuesday morning while Isenberg's plea change will happen in the afternoon.
KHQ's Adam Mayer will be at the federal courthouse in Coeur d'Alene and will update this story as new developments come in.