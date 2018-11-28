The former executive director of the North Idaho Housing Coalition and who is also a person of interest in her husband's death has now pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud charges.
According to court documents filed Wednesday, Laurcene "Lori" Isenberg, her attorney and federal prosecutors reached a plea agreement where Isenberg would be guilty of wire fraud and federal program fraud.
According to the filings, Isenberg faces up to 20 years and $250,000 fine and is ordered to pay back the money that she embezzled.
Prosecutors allege Isenberg stole over $500,000 from 2014-2018 while serving as the executive director for the North Idaho Housing Coalition and that she was the leader of the scheme that included her daughters, Jessica Barnes and Amber Hoskings.
Both of Isenbergs daughters have pleaded guilty to their roles in the elaborate scheme.
The plea agreement comes even as police continue to investigate the death of Isenberg's husband, Larry; the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office has listed Lori as a "person of interest" in that case. Larry went missing in February 2018 after he fell into the frigid waters of Lake Coeur d'Alene near Powderhorn Bay. The last person to ever see Larry was Lori, according to a letter KHQ obtained exclusively. After Larry's body was found, autopsy results indicated that he had lethal levels of Benadryl in his system.
A sentencing date for Isenberg's federal charges has not been set yet.
